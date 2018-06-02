Gunshots, Police Activity in Watertown, Mass.

By: Associated Press

WATERTOWN, Mass. - The sound of gunfire has been reported in Watertown, Mass., where authorities have been searching for a suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings.

Television footage is showing emergency and military vehicles speeding through town Friday evening.

It wasn't immediately clear whether authorities had found 19-year-old college student Dzhokar Tsarnaev.

Authorities are telling residents of the area to stay indoors.