Gurley scores 2 TDs, Rams whip Browns 24-6

2 years 5 months 6 days ago Sunday, October 25 2015 Oct 25, 2015 Sunday, October 25, 2015 3:49:49 PM CDT October 25, 2015 in Football
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rookie Todd Gurley rushed for 128 yards and his first two touchdowns, helping the St. Louis Rams put away the punchless Cleveland Browns 24-6 on Sunday.

St. Louis (3-3) had four sacks and recovered four fumbles. The Rams scored 10 points off miscues on Cleveland's first two series, a 17-yard fumble recovery by Rodney McLeod and a field goal after the first of William Hayes' two sacks and strips of Josh McCown on the day.

Johnny Manziel got mop-up duty for the Browns (2-5) after McCown left for the locker room favoring his right arm with about four minutes left.

Gurley scored on runs of 1 and 16 yards. He has topped 100 yards rushing in each of the last three games.

 

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 29°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
9am 31°
10am 32°
11am 33°
12pm 34°