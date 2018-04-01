Gurley scores 2 TDs, Rams whip Browns 24-6

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rookie Todd Gurley rushed for 128 yards and his first two touchdowns, helping the St. Louis Rams put away the punchless Cleveland Browns 24-6 on Sunday.

St. Louis (3-3) had four sacks and recovered four fumbles. The Rams scored 10 points off miscues on Cleveland's first two series, a 17-yard fumble recovery by Rodney McLeod and a field goal after the first of William Hayes' two sacks and strips of Josh McCown on the day.

Johnny Manziel got mop-up duty for the Browns (2-5) after McCown left for the locker room favoring his right arm with about four minutes left.

Gurley scored on runs of 1 and 16 yards. He has topped 100 yards rushing in each of the last three games.