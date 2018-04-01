Gutbuster Race Will Challenge Missourians and Olympians

COLUMBIA - The Perche Creek Gutbuster is a 10.3 mile canoe and kayak race that starts Saturday in Columbia.

This year, U.S. Canoe and Kayak coach Shaun Caven is participating. 11 of his paddlers, many of whom are training for the 2016 Olympics, will join him.

The race starts at the Providence Fishing Access in Columbia at 11 a.m.