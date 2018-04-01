Guthrie goes eight innings, Royals beat Rangers 6-3

3 years 7 months 1 week ago Saturday, August 23 2014 Aug 23, 2014 Saturday, August 23, 2014 10:04:16 PM CDT August 23, 2014 in Baseball
By: The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Jeremy Guthrie gave up a home run on his first pitch and not much else, pitching the Kansas City Royals past the Texas Rangers 6-3 Saturday night for their 24th win in 30 games.

Alex Gordon had two hits, including a first-inning homer for his 15th of the season, and made a diving catch in left field for the AL Central leaders.

Guthrie (10-10) won for the fifth time in six starts. Shin-Soo Choo hit a leadoff homer - after that, Guthrie blanked the Rangers on six more hits before leaving after the eighth. He struck out two and walked one.

The Royals broke a 1-all tie by scoring three runs in the fifth inning, capitalizing on the wildness of Nick Tepesch (4-8). He gave up three four-pitch walks and two singles that inning.

 

