Gymnastics, Women's Golf Recognized for Academic Excellence

COLUMBIA -- Both the Missouri Gymnastics and Missouri Women's Golf teams have been recognized by the NCAA for their outstanding academic efforts. The programs have each earned a Public Recognition Award based on the most recent multi-year Academic Progress Rate as announced by the NCAA on Thursday.

The Public Recognition Award is given to those teams who demonstrate a commitment to academic progress and retention of student-athletes by achieving the top APRs within their respective sports. Specifically, these teams posted multiyear APRs in the top 10 percent of all squads in each sport.

The APR provides a real-time look at a team's academic success each semester by tracking the academic progress of each student-athlete on scholarship. The APR accounts for eligibility, retention and graduation and provides a measure of each team's academic performance.

Women's Golf has earned a Public Recognition Award for the past seven years, and the honor is the second for the Mizzou Gymnastics program. This year, the NCAA recognized 954 teams across the nation for their academic excellence.