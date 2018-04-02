Gymnasts Hit the Mark

Kelsy Landreth is only 13 years old, but already is a former show-me state games female athlete of the year.

"It's really exciting and it just made me want to do more," Kelsy said.

"She's the most naturally talented kid i've ever coached," said Show-Me Gymnastics coach Kathy Sanford. "She just absorbs this stuff."

But the doing turned to watching this past October, when her career took a mis-step.

"I think I did a double-back and I shorted it so I fractured my ankle," Kelsy said.

The injury put her on the sidelines, and the doctors put her in a boot for 6 weeks of healing.

"But then he pressed around on it for a little bit and it still hurt," Kelsy said. "So, he kept me in the boot and that went on for 12 weeks and then he finally decided to have surgery."

By the time she recovered, Kelsy only had two months to get ready for the state competition.

"it was a big energy meet," Sanford said. "A lot of people there and nobody really had us on their radar. We weren't supposed to be the ones coming out of state, we weren't supposed to be the people that stepped up."

But they did, and Show-Me Gymnastics won the state championship. They're not all about braun, Colleen Keller brings the brains, as the valedictorian at Mexico High School.

"I compete Sunday, the last session," Keller said. "I have to fly home Monday and be there in time for graduation at 7:30."

"What's really great about them is how much they work together as a team and how much they feed off of one-another," Coach Sanford said. "The indvidual success means a lot to them, but nothing means more than the group success at State."

Flipping, flying and flinging themselves through the air; this isn't a sport for the faint of heart.

"I'm always scared," Show-Me gymnast Whitnee Johnson said. "I just try not to show it and try to get over it as much as I can."

That's exactly what kelsy did after her injury, back in time to help her team win that 2007 team title.

"When she came back into the group, the group dynamics changes a lot," Sanford said. "It's not neccessarily she'll hit the biggest score everywhere, she's the one that has fun and keeps it light and everybody step up."

The team competed in the western national championships in Spokane, Washington this weekend.