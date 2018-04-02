Habitat For Humanity Builds Home for Local Resident

Thirty volunteers from local businesses and churches joined Habitat for Humanity on Saturday in Jefferson City to continue construction, and to dedicate a home to a deserving family. The new owner, Danielle Smith, applied for her Habitat home last june, and now, a little over a year later she is seeing her new home become a reality.

"To have my own home at twenty-five, that's huge. Especially you know, kids need yard space, they need a nice size house instead of being cramped in a little apartment. So it's going to make a big difference having a home," Smith said.

Most of the volunteers working on the Smith home are part of Thrivent Financial.

"I believe very much in the mission of our organization. That is to help people, and to help communities, that's part of our goal and mission in our business but also in our goal and mission in our communities through out the country," accourding Tom Itner with Thrivent Financial.

Nationally, thrivent funds 6% of habitat homes. And a little closer to home, this house is the sixth local build they've supported.