Habitat for Humanity Goes Green

JEFFERSON CITY - Students from Nichols Career Center teamed up with Jefferson City's Habitat for Humanity and Thermocore of Missouri Wednesday to begin putting up energy-efficient wall paneling for the newest Habitat home. The new wall paneling was donated by Thermocore and its vendors.

Thermocore of Missouri said with the installation of these new wall panels, the homeowners can expect to save 30 to 50 percent on their monthly utility bills.

"The insulation is made with urethane-based foam sandwiched between two layers of oriented strand board," says Patrick Hood of Thermocore of Missouri.

Instructor Mike Schaefer from Nichols Career Center said the students in his class benefit from this new construction project because of the new methods they learn.

"This is the method of the future and these kids are learning it here today," said Schaefer.

The house is expected to be complete and ready for a family to move-in by next summer.

