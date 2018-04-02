Hacked Law Websites Back Up

JEFFERSON CITY - The nine sheriff's department websites that were down due to a hacking were back up and running Monday. The counties affected included Lawrence,Stone, Polk, Johnson, and Cape Girardeau. The presumed hackers are a group called "Anonymous" whose members said they hacked into 70 websites and stole 10 gigabytes of information.

Both Stone and Lawrence counties said that they took their website down for precautionary reasons. Officials in Stone County said that they were not hacked into, they just pulled it down just in case. Lawrence County Sheriff Brad Delay said his office is looking for hacking damage, but has not found anything yet. He said his county's website host pulled the site down for about two weeks, and is putting it back up. The hosting service also took down county e-mails. The county's host is Brooks-Jeffrey Marketing. Delay said that the hackers were looking for inmate information, and the county did have that information on its website. He does not know when he will find out if anything was stolen.