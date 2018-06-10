Hafner's 3-Run Double Keys Cleveland's Win Over KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Carlos Santana and Asdrubal Cabrera both homered and Travis Hafner hit a bases-loaded double, powering Cleveland past Kansas City 7-3 Tuesday night for a two-game sweep of the Royals.

One night after the Indians romped 19-1 and tied the record for KC's biggest losing margin, Hafner unloaded his three-run double in the first inning off Sean O'Sullivan.

Santana hit a solo home run off O'Sullivan in the fifth and Cabrera made it 7-2 with a leadoff home run in the seventh off left-hander Everett Teaford, who made his major league debut.

Carlos Carrasco (2-2) went 5 1-3 innings for the victory,

Cleveland's fifth straight over the Royals. He was charged with two runs on five hits, with two walks and five strikeouts.