Haith Named Finalist in Infiniti Coaches' Charity Challenge

COLUMBIA -- Mizzou Coach Frank Haith was named as one of four finalists in the ESPN Infiniti Coaches Charity Challenge on Monday. Haith will compete for fan's votes with Bob Huggins (West Virginia), Dave Rose (BYU) and Thad Matta (Ohio State). The coach who receives the most votes will win a $100,000 donation to their designated charity. Coach Haith is participating on behalf of the Boys & Girls Club of the Columbia Area.

Fan participation will determine the ultimate with daily voting thru Thursday, March 8. Fans can register and vote at espn.com/infiniti. The winning coach will be announced on March 9.