Haith to Participate in National Charity

COLUMBIA - Infiniti announced on Tuesday that for the third consecutive year the company will hold the Coaches' Charity Challenge, and for the second consecutive year MU head basketball coach Frank Haith is one of the participants.

In 2012, Haith made it to the final four of the competition while supporting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbia. Haith will support the same beneficiary in this year's challenge.

The National Association of Basketball Coaches, the NCAA and ESPN will partner with Infiniti to sponsor the challenge. Infiniti makes a $100,000 donation to the winning coaches' charity of choice.

The voting began on Monday and will last for an eight week period. Fans can go to www.espn.com/infiniti to register and vote. The winning coach will be announced on March 11.

Each coach will automatically receive $5,000 for their charity, and Infiniti's total contribution will exceed $300,000, as 48 coaches are participating this year.

In 2012, Ohio State University's Thad Matta received the grand prize and donated it to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio.