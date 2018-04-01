Haith to Speak with NCAA Over Miami Allegations

COLUMBIA (AP) - Missouri basketball coach Frank Haith says he will speak to the NCAA about allegations that he was aware of a $10,000 payment to a recruit at his previous school.

Former University of Miami booster and convicted Ponzi schemer Nevin Shapiro told Yahoo! Sports he provided extra benefits to 72 football players and other athletes at Miami from 2002 to 2010. Haith was coach at Miami before taking the Missouri job this

spring.

The Yahoo! story says Haith acknowledged a $10,000 payment made to then-Miami recruit DeQuan Jones while Haith was coach for the Hurricanes.

Haith says reports questioning his interactions with Shapiro are not an accurate portrayal of his character. He declined further comment citing the NCAA review. The university has not commented.