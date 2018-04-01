Halak Leads Blues to Win Over Predators

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Patrik Berglund scored on a penalty shot and goalie Jaroslav Halak bounced back from a poor game to lead the St. Louis Blues over the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Thursday night.

The Blues have won three of four this season, including a 4-3 shootout win in Nashville on Monday.

Vladimir Tarasenko and T.J. Oshie also scored for St. Louis, which has at least one point in 11 of its last 13 meetings with Central Division rival Nashville.

The Predators lost for the first time in regulation this season. They began the campaign with shootout losses to Columbus and St. Louis.

Halak, who made 13 saves, was pulled four days earlier after allowing three goals on 11 shots in Nashville.