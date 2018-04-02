Half-Staff Flags Remember Fallen and Serving Americans

COLUMBIA - By order from the President of the United States, all flags at all state facilities are being flown at half-staff Monday to honor Memorial Day. The tribute is designed to honor those who have given their life through military service and those who continue to service the country.



Earlier in the week, flags were flown at half-staff to remember those who lost their lives from the tornado that destroyed much of Joplin. That request came from the governor to show respect to the affected families.

Governor Jay Nixon made another special request for Tuesday, May 31th. He requested that flags at all government buildings statewide be flown at half-staff in memory of Bradley Louis Melton.



Earlier this month, Melton, a Rolla resident, lost his life while serving in Afghanistan after a road side bomb exploded, killing him and three others.