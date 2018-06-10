Hali Leading Chiefs by Example

ST. JOSEPH, MO (AP) -- Tamba Hali didn't turn down a single autograph request.

Even after a grueling two-hour workout on the campus of Missouri Western State University on Thursday, the star outside linebacker signed for more than half an hour.

In Hali's world, nothing gets done halfway.

The 28-year-old Penn State product serves as the elder statesman and most experienced player on Kansas City's defense, a unit that ranked in the top half of the league last year. Hali led the Chiefs in sacks five of his first six seasons after Kansas City took him with a first-round draft choice in 2006.

Coming off a 7-9 season, the Chiefs are counting on Hali to help the younger players around him develop.