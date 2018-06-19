Hall of Famer Dawson to Receive Lamar Hunt Award

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Hall of Fame quarterback and broadcaster Len Dawson will be honored with the Lamar Hunt Award for Professional Football at the 101 Awards gala on Saturday.

The award was created in 2007 to honor the life and legacy of the Chiefs founder. It goes to an individual or group that has played a role in shaping the NFL.

Dawson led the Chiefs to its only Super Bowl championship and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1987. He began broadcasting Chiefs games in 1985, and in 2012 was awarded the hall's Pete Rozelle Award for radio and television contributions.

Previous winners include The Foolish Club, the name taken on by the eight original AFL owners; coaches Tony Dungy and Don Shula; quarterback Roger Staubach; and Monday Night Football.