Hallmark seeks to cut 200 jobs in next several months

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Hallmark Cards is offering a buyout program as it tries to cut 200 jobs by this summer.

The company announced the buyouts Monday for eligible employees in its product development and creation business.

President David Hall said the company is looking for ways to reduce costs as consumer spending changes.

The Kansas City Star reported eligibility for the buyouts will be based on a combination of years of service and age. If enough employees don't take the voluntary buyout, involuntary staff cuts will occur.

Employees will be offered severance payments and outplacement assistance.