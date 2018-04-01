Hallmark to hire 400 more workers at distribution warehouse

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Hallmark plans to hire about 400 more employees at its warehouse in Liberty, Missouri, as it consolidates its warehouse and distribution work.

The Kansas City Star reports the jobs will be added during the next 12 months. By this time next year, the plant will have between 1,100 and 1,200 full-time employees. The plant currently has about 700 full-time employees.

Those gains are offset by losses at another Hallmark warehouse.

About 570 employees at the company's distribution center in Enfield, Connecticut, were told Tuesday that they would lose their jobs. That center will close by the end of June.

It's the latest of several cost-cutting moves in recent years by Hallmark. The company's U.S. employment now is about half what it was at its 1997 peak of 13,500.