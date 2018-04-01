Hallmark to transfer printing work from Georgia to Kansas
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Hallmark Cards plans to end printing work at its Litho-Krome printing subsidiary in Georgia and transfer the work to Lawrence, Kansas.
Hallmark officials said Tuesday the Litho-Krome subsidiary produces greeting cards and Crayola packaging.
The work will end in Midland, Georgia, in the third quarter of this year. The work will move to a Hallmark production center in Lawrence, Kansas.
The Kansas City Star reports 10 Litho-Krome employees will be offered a relocation option and about 40 other employees will receive severance pay.
Hallmark acquired the Litho-Krome lithography and printing operation in 1979. The current plant is being marketed for sale by the Kansas City-based real estate office of CBRE.
