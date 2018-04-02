Halloween Costume Donations

Volunteers at the Jefferson City Samaritan Center are super heroes in their own way. The center is providing Halloween costumes this fall to needy families.

The costumes are for infants all the way up to 13 year old kids.

Bill Case started donating costumes in 1999.

"It really is a wonderful time. And the Samaritan Center, this is great because they have people donating these costumes and these small kids will just have a ball. I mean, it's really, really fun," said Case.

St. Martin's Catholic School is also doing its part to contribute. Students can donate costumes or even donate large bags of candy.

"They know how important it is to dress up and have fun. And they want to share that with other kids," said school teacher Susan Meller. "They want them to be able to enjoy the trick or treat parties and going trick or treating. And having a costume is a really big deal for kids." Employees at the center are happy about the turnout so far, but need the costumes to be a little more balanced.

Every Halloween you can count on seeing a classic Batman costume. Unfortunately, the famous superhero is not the first costume choice for all children. The center has plenty of costumes for boys, but is desperate need for more costumes for little girls.

"We really need costumes. They run about $10. The ones we're giving away. And we really need girls. We have lots of guys out there. Ninjas, and Turles, and Batman, and Superman, but the girls run out. So we really need everyone's help for that," said Marlyn Defeo Volunteer Executive Director.

The Samaritan Center will be giving out costumes as long as supplies last.