Halloween Events Start In Downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA - Over 50 downtown stores and restaurants are preparing for Halloween festivities Friday. The United Way paired up with The District in Columbia to host multiple events, one of them being Halloweenie.

Halloweenie is an event where families can bring their kids to trick or treat in downtown Columbia. The businesses that are participating will either hand out candy, host activities or hand out mini pumpkins. The goal is to collect as many pumpkins as possible by using a map the United Way hands out. Once a trick-or-treater gets a pumpkin he recieves a stamp. The more stamps they get, the more likely they are to win prizes. The event will be from 4 p.m. to 6 and is free.

Root Cellar is also participating in Halloweenie but is hosting their first Fall Harvesting Festival from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The festival is a way for them to thank farmers and customers. There will be pumpkin carving, painting and live music. They will serve a meal at 6 p.m. that is put together by all of the locally grown farmers. Almost everything is free, the only thing that is not are the pumpkins.