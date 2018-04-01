Halloween Sparks Busy Time for Lawyers

COLUMBIA - A local attorney said Friday Halloween pranks and mischief make for a busy workload this time of year. Attorney Mike Hamilton of the Murry Law Firm on Ninth Street said he expects to receive an additional 20 to 30 cases on top of his typical workload. Hamilton said the work comes at an otherwise slow time.

"After the students get here and after the first two football games, things drop," Hamilton said. "So Halloween does spice up the case load a little bit."

Columbia police aren't sure if Hamilton is correct. The department thinks violations might be down this year because Halloween is on a Sunday.

"We think that day is going to be good for the kiddos who will be out trick-or-treating," Jessie Haden, public information officer, said. "There won't be a lot of traffic."

The one thing that stands out on Halloween for Haden is vandalism. "There will be a lot of people out and people have decorations and so we know there will be some kids up to mischeif who will try to damage or steal decorations," Haden said.

Hamilton says his past cases back that up. This is the time he sees the majority of vandalism cases.