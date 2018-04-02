Halloween Treats Help Troops

COLUMBIA - A local dentist will take candy donations to send to service men and women overseas. Kids 12 years old and younger can swap candy for cash from 3:30-7 p.m. at Keene Dental Care, located at 811 N. Keene St. in Columbia. Dr. Johnathan Mallott will give $1 per pound of candy and send all donations to Operation Gratitude.

The organization will put the candy in care packages along with hygiene items, non-perishable snack foods, and letters of support. While troops will eat some of the candy, most of it will be given to local children. The organization says this helps U.S. efforts to win hearts and minds, and it can help improve safety of troops. Children will receive goody bags with dental supplies and enter to win door prizes.

