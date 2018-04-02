Hallsville Car Accident Leaves Two Dead and One Injured

HALLSVILLE - Two people are dead and another is in the hospital with moderate injuries after a car accident near Hallsville, Friday morning.

Boone County Fire District responded to a head on collision on Highway 124 N just after 7 a.m.

Firefighters found one pickup truck on the roadway and a passenger car in a ditch. Both vehicles had severe front end damage. The firefighters extricated the driver of the passenger car, Richard M. Boening, 21, and he was transported to University Hospital. The driver of the pickup truck, Timmy R. Bowne, 46, and a female, Victoria M. Singleton, 22, in the passenger car were both pronounced dead on the scene.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occured when the passenger car crossed the center line and hit the pickup truck head on.