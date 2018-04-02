Hallsville Indians 2012

2012 will see a new face patrolling the sidelines for the Hallsville Indians as previous coach John Morris stepped down after 2011.

Devin Johnson, long time assistant at Staley in Kansas City and an important part of their state championship run, assumes control of the Indians for the for the upcoming season, and understandably he is very excited about his first head coaching opportunity and especially with a young program like Hallsville.

