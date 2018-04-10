Hallsville man arrested for drug trafficking
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man early Thursday morning for various drugs and weapons charges.
CPD says officers smelled marijuana and observed a black scale near the drivers side floor board after they pulled over a 2003 Buick for having a broken taillight.
Police removed the driver of the vehicle. The passenger, John Alexander, told officers he was on parole and had a gun. The officer seized the loaded gun and found a black bag in between Alexander's feet containing marijuana.
According to police, also inside the bag were the following:
- Numerous capped syringes.
- Numerous unused plastic baggies.
- A black digital scale.
- Two bags with a white flaky substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, weighing approximately 33.48 grams.
- Three baggies with a white powdery substance that tested positive for heroin and weighed approximately 1/10 of a grams.
Alexander was arrested on suspicion of second-degree trafficking, felony unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a concealed weapon, and felony unlawful use of a weapon.
