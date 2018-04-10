Hallsville man arrested for drug trafficking

COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man early Thursday morning for various drugs and weapons charges.

CPD says officers smelled marijuana and observed a black scale near the drivers side floor board after they pulled over a 2003 Buick for having a broken taillight.

Police removed the driver of the vehicle. The passenger, John Alexander, told officers he was on parole and had a gun. The officer seized the loaded gun and found a black bag in between Alexander's feet containing marijuana.

According to police, also inside the bag were the following:

Numerous capped syringes.

Numerous unused plastic baggies.

A black digital scale.

Two bags with a white flaky substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, weighing approximately 33.48 grams.

Three baggies with a white powdery substance that tested positive for heroin and weighed approximately 1/10 of a grams.

Alexander was arrested on suspicion of second-degree trafficking, felony unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a concealed weapon, and felony unlawful use of a weapon.