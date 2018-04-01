Hallsville Names Devin Johnson as New Football Coach

HALLSVILLE, MO -- KOMU Sports has confirmed that Hallsville High School has hired Devin Johnson as their new football coach. The new hire was approved by the school on Tuesday evening. Johnson will replace the program's first coach John Morris.

Coach Johnson was previously the co-offensive coordinator at Staley High School in Kansas City, Missouri. Johnson worked with running backs and quarterbacks for three season after joining the Falcons program in 2009. Since then the Falcons have earned conference and districts champion titles in 2009 and 2011. The team also reached the state semi-finals in 2010 and 2011 while earning a state championship title in 2011.

Before his time at Staley High School, Johnson served as the Running Back coach and JV Offensive coordinator for Truman High School.

Coach Johnson took some time to visit Hallsville High School and familiarize himself with the area on Thursday afternoon.