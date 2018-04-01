Hallsville Police Chief resigns after dog bite complaint

1 year 5 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, October 13 2016 Oct 13, 2016 Thursday, October 13, 2016 6:42:00 PM CDT October 13, 2016 in Continuous News
By: Hli Yang, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

HALLSVILLE – Residents are upset after a dog bite incident led the town's police chief to resign.

Gabe Edwards resigned from his position on October 11, a day after a Board of Aldermen meeting where officials and residents discussed the complaint.

Johnna Smith wrote in a Facebook post, “This is a bite my mother got from a dog that lives next door to us. We reported it and Gabe (chief of police in Hallsville) took care of it following the ordinances, meaning my neighbor was forced to quarantine her dog for 10 days for check for rabies. My neighbor lied to city council in Hallsville and not only got the chief of police fired, but also is getting her dog back after 2 day quarantine.”

 

Smith’s sister-in-law, Ashleigh Smith, said her family is upset because the owner of the dog only got a slap on the wrist.

“So basically, all was in favor of this woman who’s dog bit my mother-in-law and nothing was granted – nothing was done justice-wise for my mother,” Smith said.

The situation started when Edwards responded to the dog bite complaint, notifying the dog owner, Margaret Brookshire, of the city’s animal ordinance.

According to Hallsville Ordinance 205.200 Impounding of Dogs Biting or Attacking Persons, “Any dog or other animal which bites, injures or attacks any person shall be immediately taken up and impounded by the Animal Control Officer, in the City Pound, or with a veterinarian of the owner's choice, for a period of ten (10) days”.

However, Edwards said Hallsville does not have an Animal Control department, leaving that responsibility to the police. He also said the city does not have an animal shelter.

“We are not animal control officers so we go to the 'or' part of the ordinance to take the animal to a vet.”

Brookshire said at the meeting that “she is paying the veterinarian $268.00 for the 10-day quarantine. She wanted to know if the ordinance is correct and if it is then why isn’t she paying $3.00 a day to the City Pound instead of $268.00 to a veterinarian.”

According to the ordinance, if the owner takes the the dog to the vet, he or she has to pay out of their own pocket. But in this case, the city ended up paying Brookshire’s vet bill.

Hallsville Mayor Mickey Nichols said the city’s attorney recommended the city pay Brookshire’s bill.  

“Our city attorney said that this situation was not handled right either and he figured we shouldn’t burden her with the unneeded debt.”

Shortly after the Hallsville Board of Aldermen meeting, officials had a closed meeting where, according to the minutes, they “made a motion to offer Chief Gabe Edwards the option of resigning his position as Chief of Police for the City of Hallsville or be terminated.”

It was an unanimous decision in favor of the motion.

KOMU 8 asked Mayor Nichols if the city asked Gabe Edwards to resign.

“All I’m going to say on the chief is, he gave us his resignation,” Nichols said.

After reading the minutes to Nichols and asking him again if the city asked Edwards to resign he said, “I’m not going to comment on that.”

Ashleigh Smith said she's upset Edwards has to leave and that Brookshire faces no consequences.

"We are kind of angry that this whole situation has brought out the reason for him leaving his job," Smith said. "That bothers us, but our main concern is the fact that this woman did not have to comply with the law that the city basically told her that it’s okay if you come up here crying to us that we’re just going to give in to what you want instead of what the laws are written."

Smith said her sister, Johnna and her toddler daughter are in the process of finding a new home because they feel it is unsafe to have young children near the dog.

KOMU 8 contacted Margaret Brookshire, the owner of the dog, for more comments. She said she did not want to comment on the story.

More News

Grid
List

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 27°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
9pm 26°
10pm 26°
11pm 25°
12am 26°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
10:00p
KOMU 8 News @ 10
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy