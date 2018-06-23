Hallsville Schools Offer Drug Tests to Parents

The vouchers will let parents order free, confidential, at-home kits which test for the 10 most common illegal drugs.

"It goes straight to the parent," Baugh explained. "The school is not involved in any way, shape or form. Law enforcement is not involved in any way. It is between the parents and the child."

Hallsville Middle School Principal Chris Crane added, "We aren't going to ask the results of the test. We won't even know when and if they give the test, unless they pursue us."

School officials hope the $5,000 in vouchers helps students just say no to drugs.

"If you know that your parents are going to test you, or even as an excuse, you can say, 'My parents might test me, so no thanks, I better not,'" said Zack Koeneke, a Hallsville High School student.

Hallsville is one of the first mid-Missouri districts to try the vouchers. However, Columbia Assistant Superintendent Lynn Barnett said that district's Substance Abuse Task Force could discuss the vouchers in the next few weeks.