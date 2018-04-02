Hallsville to Try $43 Million School Bond Again

HALLSVILLE (AP) - Hallsville school district leaders aren't giving up on a $43 million bond issue that failed to win voter approval in April.

The issue garnered 52 percent of votes on the April 3 ballot, but it required 57 percent to pass. The measure was about 60 votes shy of passage.

But, Superintendent John Robertson told The Columbia Daily Tribune (http://bit.ly/LaCgTb ) that voters will be asked again in August to approve "basically the same proposal." Robertson says the needs are "dire" and the district doesn't have many options.

The district hopes to be able to replace the building that houses its central office and some high school classes and build a fine arts center or auditorium, which Robertson says has been the request of the public for eight to 10 years.