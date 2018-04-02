Hallsville to Vote on School Funding

Supporters said the district needs the money to keep up with a growing Hallsville. The bond issue would let the district add a media center, art room and cafeteria, which would free up classroom space in the elementary, middle and high schools.

"We don't want to have crowded classrooms," explained 4th grade teacher Sherrie Briedwell. "We have been able to maintain smaller class size and we'd like to keep that going. So, if we are going to grow and keep ahead of the growth, we're going to need more classrooms."

Adding more learning space means teachers will be able to keep classroom enrollment at a manageable number.

"You know, we're full right now," added Superintendent Tom Baugh. "We don't have any extra space. We even share some space to have enough spots for kids. So, teachers need a space to call their own, to have a little bit more room to do more activities. Hands-on learning takes more space."

If Hallsville voters pass the bond issue, the school district will pay for it by extending an existing bond issue.