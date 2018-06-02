Halter Added to USA Track & Field Coaching Staff

COLUMBIA - Mizzou track and field head coach Brett Halter has been added to the USA Track & Field (USATF) coaching staff for this year's IAAF World Outdoor Championships. He will serve as an assistant coach under head coach Vin Lananna as Team USA will compete at the World Championships in Daegu, Korea, from August 27-September 4. Halter will specialize in coaching the throwers while in Korea.



"I am thrilled to have the honor of representing the United States with our track and field team at the World Championships," Halter said. "Both of my grandfathers severed our country in the military. My father served in the Marine Corps and then many years as a Special Agent with the FBI while my brother is currently a Lt. Colonel in the Army. For me, wearing the colors of the United States certainly runs deeper than an exciting track meet and a fun trip to Korea. If my time and efforts in some way assist the success of our team in Korea to bring honor to the USA then I have done my part."



Halter, who has established himself as one of the top throws coaches in the United States, will coach alongside Oregon throws coach Lance Deal. Halter will also be there to coach the former Mizzou All-American Christian Cantwell, who has emerged as the world's top shot putter over the last decade.



"The team has been slowly arriving over the last week," Halter added. "All are adjusting to the time flip well - we are 14 hours ahead of central time. Training is going well and I believe everyone is eager to get the meet started."



"The Korean local organizing committee has done a terrific job in preparing for the championship," Halter continued. "Daegu stadium is fantastic; the athlete village is sensational and the hospitality has been even better. Over 200 Nations will be represented at this year's World Championship - it certainly has the makings of one of the best ever."



Halter is the second of the Tigers' coaches to coach with Team USA this summer. Associate head coach Dan Lefever led the United States' Thorpe Cup team earlier this month. That competition pits with United States' top decathletes in a head-to-head competition against Germany.