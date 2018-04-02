Hammel, Davis Help Orioles Cruise Past Royals

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Jason Hammel pitched six shutout innings, Chris Davis homered and drove in three runs, and the Baltimore Orioles cruised past the Kansas City Royals 8-2 on Friday night.

Adam Jones and J.J. Hardy had two RBIs apiece for the Orioles, now 28-1 when hitting a home run. Davis hit Baltimore's league-leading 70th homer of the season in the seventh inning with a man on to make it 8-0.

The crowd of 28,954 included nearly 11,000 walk-up fans, a Camden Yards record. The attendance was a testament to the excitement the first-place Orioles have generated after a run of 14 straight losing seasons.

Hammel (6-1) gave up five hits, walked one and struck out seven. Obtained in an offseason trade with Colorado, Hammel is one big reason why Baltimore (29-17) owns the best record in the AL.