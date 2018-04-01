Hanaway to get support from South Carolina governor

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri Republican gubernatorial candidate Catherine Hanaway was set to get support from South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Haley, a Republican, was scheduled to speak June 18 at fundraiser for Hanaway at Hunter Farms in St. Louis.

Haley was the first governor to publicly back Hanaway, who faces at least two other Republican challengers in bid for their party's nomination in the 2016 governor's race.

Former state Rep. Randy Asbury and Sen. Mike Parson have also announced their bid, and several other Republicans have expressed interest.

Attorney General Chris Koster is the only Democrat campaigning for the office.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Belgium Stephen Brauer, who owns the estate, was also slated to attend Hanaway's fundraiser.

Hanaway had more than $1.2 million in cash on hand at the end of March.