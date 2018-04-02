Hanaway to Speak about Internet Crimes

AP-MO--InternetCrimes 04-25 0124 AP-MO--Internet Crimes,0098 Hanaway to speak at conference on Internet crimes CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) -- U-S Attorney Catherine Hanaway will address those attending a conference today on Internet Crimes Against Children. Hanaway will discuss the importance of investigating and prosecuting cases in which the Internet is used to exploit children. She'll speak at 1 p-m at Glenn Auditorium on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. The evening session will include a presentation by the director of Missouri's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force -- Joe Laramie -- and a panel discussion with experts from the F-B-I, Secret Service and Immigration and Custom's Enforcement. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-04-25-06 0800EDT