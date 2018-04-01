H&R Block posts larger 1Q loss, reworking mortgage unit sale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- H&R Block reports a higher first-quarter loss and says it's running into problems with the sale of its mortgage unit. The Kansas City-based company today said it lost almost 303 million dollars during the first quarter, more than double what it lost during the same period a year ago. Much of the problem is Option One Mortgage Corporation, a lending subsidiary that has been caught up in the collapse of the subprime mortgage market. A private equity firm is planning to buy Option One later this year. But H&R Block says it need to change some of the terms of the sale. Among those is a proposal to stop selling new loans through Option One and to have the deal close quicker than planned. Revenue during the first quarter did go up 11 percent.