Handcuffed Man Surrenders to Police

ST. LOUIS - A man has turned himself in, after he walked away in handcuffs from St. Louis police headquarters where officers were questioning him in a murder case. Ladon Grissom's parents delivered him to police just before noon Wednesday. The suspect, who turns 22 later this month, was questioned Tuesday night in connection with a July 24 killing. Police won't say how Grissom walked away unnoticed noticed about 7 p.m. Tuesday, leading to a massive manhunt including a helicopter and police dogs. Despite the cuffs, Grissom said he thought police were done questioning him. He also denied any involvement in the killing.