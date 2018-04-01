H&M officer with rape charge faced earlier accusation
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A former H&M loss prevention officer who faces two counts of kidnapping and one count of rape was also accused of another incident more than seven months earlier.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 36-year-old Shaun Ivy was accused in August of having an 18-year-old woman drive to a remote spot at the West County Center mall, where he propositioned her in exchange for not jailing her for shoplifting from retailer H&M. A police investigation led to no charges.
Police say Ivy is separately charged with kidnapping a woman April 15 at Chesterfield Mall on suspicion of shoplifting. He's also been charged with allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman from the same mall under similar circumstances March 2.
Phone messages left by the Associated Press for prosecutor Tim Lohmar seeking information on Ivy's attorney were not immediately returned.
