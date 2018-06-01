H&R Block eliminates about 90 jobs, mostly in Kansas City

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - H&R Block says it is eliminating about 90 jobs, mostly at its Kansas City headquarters.

The company announced Tuesday that the layoffs included 20 people at other Block work sites who perform corporate functions.

The Kansas City Star reports that the company said in an email statement that no further job cuts were expected.

H&R Block reported in March that it prepared 4.2 percent fewer returns through the end of February compared with a year earlier.

Chief Executive Bill Cobb has said the company will have a stronger second half to the tax season but it was unlikely to make up the shortfall in returns before the tax season ends April 15.