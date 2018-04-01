Hannibal and Mexico Students "Pledge to NOT txt n drive"

HANNIBAL - On Friday evening, October 21, the Northeast Region Coalition for Roadway Safety and its partners, along with KHQA, will be in Hannibal at the Hannibal Pirates versus the Mexico Bulldogs football game to take the pledge against texting while driving.

"What better place to get the message to "NOT txt n drive" across to our young drivers than a football game," said Marisa Brown-Ellison, with the Northeast Region Coalition for Roadway Safety. "Texting while driving takes your eyes off the road for an average of 5 seconds; at 55 mph that's driving over length of a football field completely blind," she added.

"That's exactly the message KHQA wants students and adults to get through our ‘Just Let it Ring' campaign," said Mara Clingingsmith, KHQA President/CEO. "We're pleased to take this opportunity to cooperate with the Northeast Region Coalition for Roadway Safety. We all believe that lives can be save by asking northeast Missouri motorists to promise they will drive now, text later.

Students from each school will have the opportunity to "Pledge to NOT txt n drive" by putting their thumb print on a banner, as well as sign their name. Students will register for gifts donated by McDonald's and the Northeast Region Coalition for Roadway Safety by signing a pledge card with the same message and will be given a pledge card to remind them to Arrive Alive. This event is intended to be an encouraging and positive reminder for students to act responsibly when driving. At halftime a student from each school will be drawn and given a $25 gas card donated by Ayers Oil, Inc.

Pledging to "Just Let It Ring" with KHQA provides opportunities to win prizes, including a 2011 KIA Soul, courtesy of Shottenkirk KIA of Quincy. Students and adults who can't attend the Hannibal/Mexico football game also can pledge by going to http://www.connecttristates.com/.

The Missouri law, which went into effect in August 2009, prohibits drivers 21 years of age or younger from sending, reading, or writing an electronic message while driving. The law classifies a violation as an infraction, punishable by a fine of up to $200 and as a moving violation; punishable by an assessment of point's on the driver's license.

To learn more about impaired driving or other safety programs, visit saveMOlives.com or contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636). You can also visit us online at www.modot.mo.gov/northeast.