Hannibal-LaGrange President to Retire

HANNIBAL (AP) - The president of Hannibal-LaGrange University will retire, but not for nearly a year.

The Hannibal Courier-Post reports that Woodrow Burt informed trustees last week that he plans to step down on Aug. 31, 2012, after serving at the university for 32 years, 18 as president.

The northeast Missouri school had enrollment of 369 students when Burt arrived as a faculty member. Enrollment this fall is around 1,200. Burt has also overseen expansion of academic programs, construction of several new buildings and the addition of several sports programs.