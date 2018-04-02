Hannibal Lighthouse Vandals Strike Again

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

HANNIBAL (AP) - The lighthouse that sits on Cardiff Hill high above historic Hannibal in northeast Missouri is suffering from vandalism. Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau director Beau Hicks says a number of people have signed their names and dates of visits to the Mark Twain Memorial Lighthouse. And Monday, some shingles were torn from the structure and tossed over a fence on a hillside. Not all of the scribblings on the side of the building are names. Some are obscene. The lighthouse does not function, but is an historic landmark that was dedicated first by President Franklin Roosevelt and again by President Clinton, who remotely turned on the lights in the 1990s after it had been dark for years.