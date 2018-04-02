Hannibal Police Seek Flag Burner

HANNIBAL (AP) - Authorities in Hannibal are trying to determine who is responsible for burning an American flag that sits atop Lover's Leap, a high bluff that overlooks the Mississippi River and downtown.

The Hannibal Courier-Post reports that a tourist visiting Lover's Leap on Tuesday found the charred remains of the flag.

Hannibal Parks and Recreation director Andy Dorian says he was "disgusted" by the vandalism. Police Chief Lyndell Davis says little evidence was left behind, but he remains hopeful leads can be developed.

Hannibal is the boyhood home of Mark Twain. The northeast Missouri town of 17,000 draws hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.