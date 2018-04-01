Hannibal Receives Remnant of World Trade Center

HANNIBAL, Mo. (AP) -- The northeast Missouri town of Hannibal is the latest community to get a remnant from the World Trade Center.

And nearly 10 years after the terrorist attacks, the piece of twisted metal is proving to be a moving experience for many.

The remnant arrived Tuesday at the Marion County 911 Communications Center. Mike Saxbury of Heartland Autobody and Towing told the Hannibal Courier-Post he was moved to tears as he helped unload it.

County 911 director Mike Hall went to New York to pick up the remnant. As he stopped to refuel on returning to Hannibal, a woman commented about the metal in the rear of his pickup, thinking it was modern art. When Hall told her it was from the World Trade Center, she began to cry.