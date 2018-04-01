Hannibal takes steps to combat airport drag racing

HANNIBAL (AP) - Authorities in the northeast Missouri town of Hannibal are trying to combat the growing problem of motorcycles and cars using the runway at the small airport for nighttime drag racing.

The Hannibal Courier-Post reports that members of the Airport Advisory Board recently learned about the depth of the problem. Lori Brown of the air ambulance service Survival Flight told board members that a high volume of vehicles can be seen at Hannibal Municipal Airport during the nighttime hours.

With few flights at night, cars and motorcycles show up on the airport's paved areas, particularly the 4,400-foot-long runway, to line up and race.

Police are adding patrols and other security steps, such as more surveillance cameras, are under consideration.