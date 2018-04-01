Hannibal to Host First Annual Downtown Art Fair

HANNIBAL, Mo. (AP) - Over the past decade dozens of artists ranging from painters to potters, weavers to photographers have made their way to Hannibal, Mo.

The Mississippi River town of 18,000 known mostly for favorite son Mark Twain has drawn a community attracted to the breathtaking river scenery, charming old homes, a welcoming community and a ready-made base of visitors.

Twain still is the main attraction for the half-million tourists who visit Hannibal each year, but now they get a bonus: A growing number of artists, many of national and international repute.

Hannibal businessman and artist Steve Ayers says in addition to enlivening the community, artists have invested $3.5 million in real estate purchases during the past decade.

And this weekend they'll be hosting the first-ever Hannibal Downtown Art Fair.