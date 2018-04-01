Happiness at Missouri Store Where Winning Ticket Bought

DEARBORN, Mo. (AP) - Workers at the northwest Missouri convenience store where a winning Powerball ticket was purchased are hoping they know the winner.

Lottery officials said one of two winning Powerball tickets sold for Wednesday's record $587.5 million jackpot was bought at a Trex Mart in the northwest Missouri town of Dearborn.

Trex Mart cashiers Kristi Williams and Kelly Blount greeted customers with big smiles Thursday as the store was inundated with lottery officials and media.

Williams says everyone's hoping that one of the regular, local customers bought the winning ticket.

Baron Hartell, son of the store's owner, says that includes some of the truck drivers who frequent the store almost every day.

Store manager Chris Naurez says the store sold about $27,000 in Powerball tickets in the last few days.

