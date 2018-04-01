Harbor House Offers Shelter from the Cold

COLUMBIA – The recent drop in temperatures means mid-Missouri homeless shelters are beginning to fill with people looking to escape the cold. Harbor House in Columbia is one shelter that provides a bed and hot meal for those who need a warm place to sleep.

Organizers say due to the cold weather, Harbor House is near capacity. However, when the beds fill up the shelter still offers cots to those in need. Single men and women, as well as families are invited to use the Harbor House services, which include sleeping facilities, dinner, and a breakfast for overnight guests.

All these services are made possible by donations, and the Harbor House is looking for extra help this year. They are asking for pillows, twin-sized blankets, and laundry detergent. To volunteer, donate, or ask about services offered at Harbor House call 573-442-1984 or stop by their Columbia location at 602 N. Ann Street.