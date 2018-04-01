Hard Work Paying Off for KC's Alex Gordon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Why it took so long for Kansas City's Alex Gordon to get rolling is anybody's guess.



Also unknown is exactly what the lean, laconic Nebraskan did during those intense winter workouts with Kansas City batting coach Kevin Seitzer.



What is plain for everybody to see is the .351 average and 14-game hitting streak he took into Thursday night's game against Cleveland.



Finally, after enough problems and frustrations to last an entire career, Gordon may be fulfilling the vast promise everyone saw when the Royals selected him overall No. 2 in the 2005 draft.